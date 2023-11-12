Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.97 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 0.2 %

Coty stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.