Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Western Union worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,901,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,682,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

