Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,260.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

