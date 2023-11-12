Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,255 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $89,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.