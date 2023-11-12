Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Telos worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Up 25.7 %

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.82 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Insider Activity at Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 90,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $185,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $283,174. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telos

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.