Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

