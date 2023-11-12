StockNews.com Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.