State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

