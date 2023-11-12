SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RWR opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.