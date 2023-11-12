Schiavi & Co LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schiavi & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

