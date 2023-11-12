Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 73,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

GOOGL opened at $132.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.