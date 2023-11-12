Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.74 Million in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.41% of Oil-Dri Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ODC stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

