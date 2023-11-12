RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $74.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

RB Global Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,825 shares of company stock worth $349,114. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 241.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

