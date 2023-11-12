Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

