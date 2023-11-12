Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 718 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

