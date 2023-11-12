Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,284 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

