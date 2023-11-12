Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 221 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,193 shares of company stock worth $31,866,717 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

