Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,429 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

