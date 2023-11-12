Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 9,567 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 165.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

