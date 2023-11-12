Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 908 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 2.2 %

Okta stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.12.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

