Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 888 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $212,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 127,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

