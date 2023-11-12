Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 457 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,012 shares of company stock worth $1,554,833. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

