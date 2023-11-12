Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

AWK stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

