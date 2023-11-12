Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Clorox by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

