Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $653,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

