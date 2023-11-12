Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $799,000 Stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PBJ stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

