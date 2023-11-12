Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $797,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

HAL stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.