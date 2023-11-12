Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $777,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

