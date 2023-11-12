Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 185,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.5 %

NXPI opened at $186.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

