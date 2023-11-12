Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NUE opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

