Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,800 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

