Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 298 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $145.13 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

