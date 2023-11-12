Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,087 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

