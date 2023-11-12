Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 10,511 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

