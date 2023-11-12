Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $864,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.