Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 11,595 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.06 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

