Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Equifax worth $34,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.39.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.