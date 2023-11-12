Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 128,011 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 128,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Halliburton worth $34,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

