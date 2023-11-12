Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

