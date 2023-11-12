Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Iridium Communications worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 96.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

IRDM stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

