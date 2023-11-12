Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of PG&E worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

