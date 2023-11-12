Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $35,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Shares of DLTR opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

