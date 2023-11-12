Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

