Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,255 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $34,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.29 million, a PE ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

