Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

