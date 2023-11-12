Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 289.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.