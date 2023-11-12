Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8,776.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Getty Realty by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,892 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Profile

