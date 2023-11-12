Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,629 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISMD stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.13. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

