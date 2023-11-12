Parallel Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 199.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 48,104 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 155.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $29.86 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

