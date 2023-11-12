Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,018 shares of company stock worth $575,702. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMBF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

